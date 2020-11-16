Bitcoin’s price has been showing significant strength as Bitcoin’s price rallied by more than 60% in a matter of six weeks, surging from $10,000 to $16,500 and leaving many in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover: Stimulus Seen (for Bitcoin) Since Moderna Won’t Save Spirits from Third Wave - November 16, 2020
- Bitcoin price must break this key level to extend 6-week winning streak - November 16, 2020
- $1T market cap is ‘next big resistance’ for Bitcoin — Bloomberg analyst - November 16, 2020