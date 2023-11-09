Cryptocurrencies gained on expectations U.S. regulators are moving to approve a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The runup extends a rally that began in October, and which many attribute to bets that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve ETFs …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Nears $37,000 on Hopes for ETF Approval - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin surges to its highest level in 2023, notching a 130% gain over the past year - November 9, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Climbs to Almost $37K - November 9, 2023