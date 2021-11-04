Bitcoin price news – live: Ethereum and Solana push crypto market to all-time high as BTC rises

Bitcoin is steadily rising in price at the start of November, bolstering a resurgent crypto market that has seen several all-time highs among leading cryptocurrencies. Ethereum (ether) hit a new …
