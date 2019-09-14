Bitcoin was born ten years ago while the world teetered toward financial collapse as a result of the 2007 and 2008 financial crisis. An elusive character called Satoshi Nakamoto then created a peer-to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price news: The eco-friendly way to mine crypto - September 14, 2019
- This is why millennials like Bitcoin so much - September 14, 2019
- Latest Pitch to Recover Lost Mt. Gox Bitcoin Has Critics Raising Red Flags - September 13, 2019