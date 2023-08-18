The price of bitcoin has dropped nearly 9% since early Thursday as part of a broader sell-off of risky assets. A report that Elon Musk’s Space X had dumped the cryptocurrency stoked investors’ fears.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price on the skids as investors pull $1 billion from crypto - August 18, 2023
- Did Elon Musk Sell His Bitcoin? What We Know, What We Don’t - August 18, 2023
- Bitcoin heads for its worst week since May after sliding to $26,000 - August 18, 2023