As it stands, Bitcoin price is down 25% in May 2024 after breaking its previous cycle ATH recorded in March. As if to repeat the 2021 scenario, GME is up by more than 100% in a day, blowing shorts out of the water.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Outlook: Will GameStop stock resurgence have downstream effect on BTC and alts? - May 14, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure From Macro Data: ‘Healthy Corrections Are Part Of The Game,’ Says Trader - May 14, 2024
- Why bitcoin hasn’t joined the latest meme stock craze this week - May 14, 2024