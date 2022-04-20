Bitcoin price pauses following two-day rise

Bitcoin’s price rise paused Wednesday morning after gains in the prior session. Heading into Wednesday, bitcoin had been on a two-day winning streak. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE …
