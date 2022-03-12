Bitcoin price could plunge in response to the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to shut down ATMs in the UK. The UK’s financial regulator warned crypto exchanges that they could face legal action …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price plummets in response to ATM shutdown in the UK, pronounce it “illegal” - March 12, 2022
- Bitcoin educator explains new Biden Admin. plans for crypto market - March 12, 2022
- Bitcoin educator explains President Biden’s oversight executive order for oversight over crypto market - March 12, 2022