One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms said it would investigate allegations of insider trading after the price of a bitcoin offshoot called Bitcoin Cash climbed in value before the platform began facilitating trades in the alternative currency.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ICE Exchange Unit Seeking to List Bitcoin Futures ETF - December 20, 2017
- The Bear Case For XRP: Bitcoin Futures Edition - December 20, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Plunges, Recovers as Bitcoin Offshoot Blasts Off - December 20, 2017