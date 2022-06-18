Bitcoin price plunges through important milestone, amid fears of further crypto collapse

The price of bitcoin has fallen through $20,000, marking an important milestone in the ongoing collapse of cryptocurrency. It means the value of bitcoin is lower than it has been since 2020, and …
