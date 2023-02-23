The price of bitcoin is up roughly 50 per cent since the start of the year, despite the US government signalling a tougher regulatory stance on cryptocurrency. Bitcoin briefly hit $25,000 this week, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price poised for ‘orthogonal’ shakeup as China softens stance - February 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls but May Still Hit Its Highest Level in Months. Stocks Must Cooperate. - February 23, 2023
- Bitcoin eyes 25% of world’s wealth in new $10M BTC price prediction - February 23, 2023