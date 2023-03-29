The recent Bitcoin (BTC) pump has left investors wondering if it can hit $30k in the next months. At one point, the world’s original crypto fell below $16k, prompting skeptics to predict that it will dip below $10k. Fortunately, those predictions didn …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Predicted To Hit $30K – 6 Altcoins That Will Also Pump - March 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Dips Below $27K Amid CFTC Case Against Binance - March 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Regains $28K; XRP Surges for a Second Day - March 29, 2023