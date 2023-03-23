Undeniably, like many other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), the market leader, has had a difficult year in 2022. However, the year 2023 began on a high note, with the BTC price steadily climbing. As a result, Bitcoin has gained more than 34.70% only in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction 2023 – 5 New Cryptos to Buy for 50x Set for More Gains than BTC in 2023 - March 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Emerges as Safe Haven as Traditional Finance Faces Turmoil - March 22, 2023
- Bitcoin seesaws after Fed raises rates, and crypto firms turn to Swiss lenders: CNBC Crypto World - March 22, 2023