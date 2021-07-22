It’s a mixed morning after Wednesday’s breakout. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $33,000 levels. Failure to breakout from $32,800 levels, however, would leave the majors under pressure.
Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Through to $32,800 Would Bring $34,000 Levels into Play
