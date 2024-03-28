That came as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said he “is very bullish on the long-term viability of Bitcoin.” The asset management giant’s Bitcoin ETF (exchange-traded fund) has amassed $13.5 billion in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Buy Bitcoin, Short MicroStrategy on Value Gap, Says Kerrisdale - March 28, 2024
- $1.6 trillion asset manager launches new crypto investment portfolio - March 28, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: As BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says He’s ”Very Bullish” On BTC, Traders Turn To This 2.0 Crypto For Parabolic Gains - March 28, 2024