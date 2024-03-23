The native token, GBTC, has the potential to yield further benefits to holders, who can also win prizes by predicting the future Bitcoin price. Investors are purchasing GBTC at a rapid rate as it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin set for the worst weekend since August 2023 - March 23, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: As BlackRock Says Clients Focus ”Overwhelmingly” On BTC, Traders Flock To This Alternative That’s About To Close - March 23, 2024
- ‘Act like you’re dead’: What Anthony Scaramucci tells clients nervous about bitcoin’s big swings - March 23, 2024