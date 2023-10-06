In light of recent data showcasing a remarkable surge in US nonfarm payrolls, the cryptocurrency realm, particularly Bitcoin (BTC), seems to be set on a trajectory of its own.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Bulls Eye $30,000 Resistance as Non-Farm Payroll Data is Released – A Comeback in Play? - October 6, 2023
- Dare to Dream: A Film Unveiling the Genesis of Bitcoin Beach - October 6, 2023
- Texas paid bitcoin miner another $2.5 million to cut energy use in September - October 6, 2023