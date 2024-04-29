Bitcoin stumbles to $62,247, hitting a daily low amid global tensions and regulatory crackdowns—could this be a golden buying opportunity?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top Analyst Says Bitcoin Looks Incredibly Strong Even if BTC Witnesses Correction to $52,000 – Here’s Why - April 29, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Falls to $62,247 Despite Positive Market Expectations – Time to Buy? - April 29, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Slowdown Is a Short-Term Pause Not the Beginning of a Negative Trend: Bernstein - April 29, 2024