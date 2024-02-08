As Bitcoin price eyes the $47,000 mark, investors weigh the potential for growth against macroeconomic factors and ETF developments. Is now the moment to invest?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as Bulls Target $47,000 Level – Time to Buy? - February 8, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs Are Changing the Crypto Conversation. An Industry Insider Explains How. - February 8, 2024
- ‘Big volume day’ for BlackRock as Bitcoin ETFs notch $1B volume - February 8, 2024