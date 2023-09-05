The price of Bitcoin has been on a roller-coaster movement, leaving some investors with profit and others with huge losses. After a week of consolidation, Bitcoin witnessed a significant uptick, with …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as SEC Delayed BTC ETF Approval, Price Tanks To $25,600 - September 5, 2023
- Grayscale presses SEC for meeting on GBTC spot bitcoin conversion - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin price plummets some more: What’s behind today’s dip? - September 5, 2023