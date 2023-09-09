After losing the support provided by the $29,000 psychological level on Aug. 17, bears took control of the Bitcoin price. This saw the pioneer crypto drop 10% to set a swing low at $25,2350. Since …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes Soaring 20% Rally – Will the Bull Run Continue? - September 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as Bears Pull BTC Price Below $26,000 – Can BTC Fall to $20,000 Again? - September 9, 2023
- Next Cryptocurrency to Explode Saturday 9 September – Bitcoin BSC, Stellar, KuCoin Token - September 9, 2023