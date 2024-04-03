The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is continuing to hold after providing formidable support for the Bitcoin price over the last six months, analyst Ali Martinez told his 56K followers in a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Plunges 5% In A Week As Experts Say This ICO Might Explode After The Bitcoin Halving - April 3, 2024
- Toobit Leads the Way in Harnessing Bitcoin’s Potential as the Ultimate Hedge Against Inflation - April 3, 2024
- $111 Billion: Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows in March - April 3, 2024