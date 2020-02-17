Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD banks on $9,700 support for reversal – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin holds above the support at $9,700 ahead of another breakout targeting $10,500. Sideways action is anticipated between $9,700 and $9,900 in the near term. Bitcoin continues to face increased …
