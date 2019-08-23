The hourly BTC/USD price chart shows us that the price dropped from $10,130 to $9,815 this Thursday. The bulls then gathered momentum before it picked up to $10,190, meeting resistance. Ripple’s XRP …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD confluence detector shows lack of resistance and support levels - August 22, 2019
- UK High Court ruling over $1 million hack implies Bitcoin is “property” - August 22, 2019
- Behind Bitcoin Smart Contract Developer’s Push to Court Silicon Valley Programmers - August 22, 2019