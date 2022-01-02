At the moment, the Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC dropping over 1.34% after opening today’s trade at $47,733.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Over $467,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin Leaves Crypto Exchange Coinbase in Just One Week: Analytics Firm Coinglass - January 2, 2022
- Dogecoin More Popular Than Bitcoin On Reddit In 2021, Tesla Getting Into Bitcoin Among Top Posts - January 2, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails to Push Above $48,000 - January 2, 2022