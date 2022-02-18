However, the Bitcoin price is likely to have a bearish run in the long-term, but a price rally may help the coin to head to the south as the red line of the 9-day moving average is likely to cross …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May Crash Below $38,000 Support - February 18, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Repeatedly Traded Below $40,000 Today—What’s Next? - February 18, 2022
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Altcoins Dip amid Russia, Ukraine Uncertainty - February 18, 2022