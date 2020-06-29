Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD on the verge of free-fall to $8,000 – Confluence Detector
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-06-29
Bitcoin poised for losses under $9,000 following a symmetrical triangle breakdown. BTC/USD is largely in the hands of the bears but consolidation could win the day as per the MACD. Bitcoin, the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)