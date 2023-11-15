The Bitcoin price is down 3% over the past 24 hours to sell for $35,830 at 4 AM EST. Nevertheless, trading volume is up 30% over the same period, indicating an active market and s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Experts Say BTC Coin Destined To Pump To $48K Soon While This Presale Foreshadows The ETF Announcement - November 15, 2023
- BTC price bounces at 1-week lows as Bitcoin whales sell into $35K - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Drops to $35,000 but Analysts Continue to Be Optimistic - November 15, 2023