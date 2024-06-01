Bitcoin price drops to $67,700 after a major $300 million hack and Biden’s veto on crypto regulation, sparking concerns over market stability.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction Following Buterin’s Analysis of Scaling Disputes – Will BTC Adapt? - June 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Debate Heats Up Over Software Revamp to Add New Features - June 1, 2024
- Sudden U.S. Dollar Collapse ‘Fear’ Predicted To Trigger A $15.7 Trillion ETF Bitcoin Price Gold Flip As Countries Go ‘Dual Currency’ - June 1, 2024