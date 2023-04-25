Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fluctuates within a small range just below the $28,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency price has been holding steady above the $27,000 support level but is still unable to go above the $28,000 peak. At the time of writing, one Bitcoin costs $27,384. The bears are aiming for the $27,000 mark and the 50-day SMA.
