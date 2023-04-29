The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC is trading at $29,178 as the first digital asset seems to be preparing for a bearish movement.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, April 29: BTC/USD Resumes Consolidation, Will it Plunge Below $29K? - April 29, 2023
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, ICP and Solana Lead Small Market-Wide Rally - April 29, 2023
- Prediction: Here’s Why The Bitcoin Price Is Heading To $20k, Traders Invest In Ai Doge Instead - April 29, 2023