Again, on April 28, the largest cryptocurrency faced another rejection which cause Bitcoin to decline to the low of $38,200. After the bearish impulse, the upward move has been restricted below …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Elon Musk Mocks Legendary Investor Warren Buffett’s Attack On Bitcoin As The Price Slides—And Signals Further Dogecoin Support - May 1, 2022
- Bitcoin price struggles as crypto tracks US stocks and analysts fear “aggressive” fed rate hike - May 1, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today April 30: BTC Revisits the $37.5K Low - May 1, 2022