After touching the daily high of $16,868.82, the Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC drops 1.13% as it trades around the $16,635 level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Protocol Development Steadily Progressing Despite Only 40-60 Monthly Active Developers: NYDIG - December 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 22: BTC/USD Signals Rejection at $16,800 Level - December 22, 2022
- Craig Wright Signals He’s Given Up Convincing Courts He Invented Bitcoin - December 22, 2022