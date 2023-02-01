The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC is yet to gain strength above the channel as the king coin could risk fresh support.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, February 1: BTC/USD Could Drop Below $22,500 Support - February 1, 2023
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world’s largest cryptocurrency - February 1, 2023
- Bitcoin awaits Fed Powell speech as sellers cement $23.5K resistance - February 1, 2023