The Bitcoin price prediction is currently consolidating and seems to be preparing for the next move above the resistance level of $21,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, January 15: BTC/USD Likely to Revisit the $21,000 Level - January 15, 2023
- As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here’s How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now - January 15, 2023
- Bitcoin roars past $20K in surprise surge. Can the rally last? - January 15, 2023