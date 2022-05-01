Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, May 1: BTC Fails to Hold Above $38,000 Level
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-01
The Bitcoin (BTC) begins the day off by trending higher toward the north only to roll over and fall lower to trade back inside the channel. Similarly, the first level of support could be located …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)