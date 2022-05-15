Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today May 14: BTC Price in a Deadlock but Slumps to $28K
2022-05-14
On May 10, BTC/USD lost $30,000 support but slumps to $28K. For the past four days, Bitcoin has been stable above the current support. The largest cryptocurrency risks further decline if buyers …
