At the moment, the Bitcoin price is crossing above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, any further bullish movement above this barrier could locate the potential resistance levels at $44,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up - May 4, 2022
- Bitcoin shocks with surprise five per cent rally - May 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, May 4: BTC Stabilizes Above $39,000 Level - May 4, 2022