At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price prediction is dropping over 0.87% within 24 hours as it trades around the $16,537 level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, November 20: BTC/USD Grinds Lower - November 20, 2022
- FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin - November 20, 2022
- Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says ‘Drop To Lower Levels Will Happen In Near-Term’ - November 20, 2022