BTC/USD reaches a new high on November 5 as it rises to $21.4K. Bitcoin is currently seeing a slight retracement. If Bitcoin finds suppo …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, November 5: BTC Price Rebounds as It Rises to $21.4K - November 5, 2022
- Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored - November 5, 2022
- In bankrupt Lebanon, locals mine bitcoin and buy groceries with tether, as $1 is now worth 15 cents - November 5, 2022
Discussion about this post