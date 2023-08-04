About 24 hours ago, the BTC price fluctuated between $29.10k and $29.35k, with these two levels acting as its support and resistance, respectively. Early on August 4, however, the fluctuations dropped, and the price started going between $29.25k and $20.15k, only to eventually drop even more minor fluctuations between $29.10k and $29.15k.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Potential BTC Crash on the Horizon? Consider Diversifying with XRP20 - August 4, 2023
- The stablecoin market has shrunk this year while bitcoin has rallied — What investors should know - August 4, 2023
- Bitcoin miner GDA opens three data centers in South Carolina - August 4, 2023