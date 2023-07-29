Symbolizing the urge that pushes investors to put money into volatile assets for gains, Evil Pepe Coin (EVILPEPE) has raised more than $1.97 million already. The hard cap is set to $1.99 million, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Can BTC20 Overtake Bitcoin And Pepe Coin As the Most Searched Cryptocurrency - July 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Soaring Value and Why You Should Consider Evil Pepe as Your Next Big Investment - July 29, 2023
- Bitcoin is in the depths of the summer doldrums despite a wave of positive regulatory developments. Here’s what to expect in August. - July 29, 2023