The Bitcoin price technical analysis shows that the BTC bulls aim to push the price above the wedge, as they target $80,000, which could be a 20% increase from the current price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price To Hit New Highs, But There’s A Condition - May 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Venezuela Bans Crypto Mining As This Learn-To-Earn Crypto Presale Races Towards $2 Million – Next Crypto To Explode? - May 20, 2024
- ETFs buy 3X new BTC supply — 5 Things to know in Bitcoin this week - May 20, 2024