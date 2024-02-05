Bitcoin price predictions split ahead of historic event – Halving event, due in April, has historically preceded record-breaking rallies
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price predictions split ahead of historic event - February 5, 2024
- The Bitcoin ETF Race Is Just Getting Started. Who Is in the Lead Currently. - February 5, 2024
- Computer scientist’s claim that he’s Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto is a ‘lie’ supported by ‘forgery of documents on an industrial scale’, High Court told - February 5, 2024