Bitcoin rose to as high as $10,111 on crypto exchange Binance on Sunday after five days of price appreciation and almost 2 months of trading sideways in the $9,000 range. The initial move began on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Rallies Above $10,000: What Happened? - July 27, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations - July 26, 2020
- Bitcoin Jumps Above $10,000 for the First Time in Six Weeks - July 26, 2020