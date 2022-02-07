The crypto fear and greed index is currently hovering in the ‘fear’ zone. American senator Ted Cruz revealed that he recently acquired a “sizable” sum of Bitcoin around the AU $50k-$52k range (approx) …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price rallies: although on-chain data suggests it could be short lived - February 7, 2022
- Bitcoin Rally Has Traders Watching $43,000 Target - February 7, 2022
- At near $43,000, Bitcoin tops 50-day average for first time since November - February 7, 2022