Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above the $52,000 resistance. BTC must clear the $52,800 resistance to continue higher in the near term. Bitcoin price is gaining pace above the $52,800 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs weekly inflows surpass $2 billion - February 18, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Rally In Jeopardy? Decoding Key Hurdles To More Upsides - February 18, 2024
- Bitcoin halving, spot ETF approval set stage for next crypto bull run - February 18, 2024