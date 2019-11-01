Bitcoin (BTC) returned to $9,300 on Nov. 1 after a period of downward pressure gave away to fresh positive sentiment. Data from Coin360 put the largest cryptocurrency at around $9,200 as of press time …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Ranging Under $9.3K Is ‘Extremely Fine,’ Says Analyst - November 1, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Marks 304,033,233% Appreciation On 11th Birthday Since Satoshi Nakamoto Launch - November 1, 2019
- Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin consolidates just above $9,000’ - November 1, 2019