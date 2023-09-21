As predicted, the Federal Reserve announced today that it will maintain its key policy rate during its summary of economic projections and, in the immediate aftermath, the bitcoin price seemed to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price reacts to FOMC, Fed decision to maintain interest rates - September 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Bears Could Come Out After Expected Fed Rate Freeze - September 20, 2023
- Bitcoin experiences dip, but on-chain activity suggests potential bull run - September 20, 2023