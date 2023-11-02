Users who proactively stake their $BTCMTX tokens are rewarded with more tokens at 195% current APY. These extra tokens earned before the Bitcoin Minetrix stake-to-mine feature goes live will grant holders a larger piece of the mining power pie once they can be staked for mining credits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale bitcoin trust discount closes as investors anticipate ETF conversion - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Reclaims $35,000 But Booming Bitcoin Minetrix Cloud Mining Token Raises $3M And Is A 10X Prospect - November 2, 2023
- Michael Saylor Explains Why Right Now Is A ‘Pretty Ideal’ Time To Start Loading Up On Bitcoin: ‘We 10x From Here’ - November 2, 2023